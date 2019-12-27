Record's Recipe Corner

SAUERKRAUT MEATBALLS

  • 1/2 pound hot pork sausage
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 (14 oz.) can sauerkraut, rinsed, drained and finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 2 Tablespoons plus 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs, divided
  • 1 (3 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • Oil for deep-fat frying
  • 2 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise

In skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain. Stir in sauerkraut and 2 Tablespoons bread crumbs; set aside. In small mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, parsley, mustard, garlic salt and pepper; stir into sauerkraut mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Shape into 3/4-inch balls; roll into remaining bread crumbs. in electric skillet heat 2 inches of oil to 375°. Fry meatballs until golden brown; drain. Combine mayonnaise and mustard; serve with meatballs. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes about 2 dozen.

SOUR CREAM CRESCENTS

  • 3 teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 1/3 cup warm (110-115°) water
  • 1 cup butter (only), softened
  • 1 (8 oz.) cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour

In large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Beat in sugar, salt, butter, sour cream and eggs until smooth. Add 3 cups flour; mix well. Stir in remaining flour. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. Punch dough down; turn onto floured surface. Divide into 4 pieces. Roll each portion into a 10-inch circle; cut each into 12 edges. Roll up wedges from the wide end; place pointed side down 3 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Curve ends down to form crescent shape. Cover and let rise in warm place until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours. Bake at 375° for 1 minute or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks. Makes 4 dozen.

HOT BACON CHEESE SPREAD

  • 1 pound unsliced round loaf Italian bread
  • 1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Cut top fourth off loaf of bread; carefully hollow out bottom, leaving a 1-inch shell. Cube removed bread and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; spoon into bread bowl. Replace top. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until heated through. Serve with reserved bread cubes. 2 cups.

CHEESY MUSHROOM MORSELS

  • 1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 large green pepper, chopped
  • 2 cups (16 oz.) small curd cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup butter or margarine
  • 10 eggs
  • 4 cups (16 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

In large skillet sauté mushrooms, onion and garlic in butter until tender. Add green pepper, sauté 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; drain. In large bowl beat eggs. Stir in cheeses, flour, baking powder, salt, basil and nutmeg. Add mushroom mixture. Pour into greased 10-by-15-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until edges are golden and knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cut into squares; serve warm. Makes about 12 dozen.

MOCHA EGGNOG

  • 5 cups chocolate milk
  • 1 cup whipping cream, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons instant coffee granules
  • 4 cups egg nog (commercial)
  • 1 teaspoon rum extract
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

In large sauce pan combine milk, eggnog, 1/2 cup cream and coffee granules; heat through. Remove from heat; stir in extracts. In small mixing bowl, beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form. Dollop over eggnog. Makes 2 1/2 quarts.

