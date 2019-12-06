RAISED YEAST WAFFLES
- 1 (1/4 oz.) package active dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 cup warm (110-115°) water
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups warm (110-115°) milk
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
In a mixing bowl dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water; let stand for 5 minutes. Beat in the milk, eggs and butter. Combine flour, salt and baking soda; stir into yeast mixture just until combined. Cover and let rise in warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes. Bake in preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. Makes 10 waffles.
SPICED FRUIT BOWL
- 2 (29 oz.) cans sliced peaches
- 1 (29 oz.) can pear halves
- 4 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks, broken
- 3/4 teaspoon whole allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon whole cloves
- 1 pound seedless red grapes, halved
Drain juice from peaches and pears into saucepan; set fruit aside. Add vinegar and salt to juices. Place cinnamon, allspice and cloves on a double thickness of cheesecloth; bring up corners of cloth and tie with string to form a bag. Place in the saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat; cool for 15 minutes. In large bowl combine peaches, pears and grapes. Add juices and spice bag. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours or up to 3 days, stirring occasionally. Discard spice bag before serving. Makes 10-12 servings.
SUGAR ‘N’ SPICE MUFFINS
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup cold butter or margarine
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
In bowl combine flour and sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Set aside 1/2 cup for topping. Add baking soda, cinnamon and cloves to remaining crumb mixture. Stir in buttermilk and egg just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups 2/3 full. Sprinkle with reserved topping. Bake at 375° for 18-20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to wire rack to cool. Serve warm. Makes 1 dozen. Great with coffee, tea or hot chocolate.
BUFFET SCRAMBLED EGGS
- 4 Tablespoons butter or margarine, divided
- 8 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
- Minced fresh parsley (optional)
In saucepan, melt 2 Tablespoons butter; stir in flour until smooth. Add milk and bouillon. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Set aside. In large skillet, melt remaining butter. Add eggs; cook over medium heat until eggs begin to set, stirring occasionally. Add white sauce; mix well. Cook until the eggs are completely set. Garnish with parsley if desired. Makes 4 servings.
BACON ‘N’ EGG PIZZA
- 1 (8 oz.) tube refrigerated crescent rolls
- 1 cup frozen shredded hash brown potatoes
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
- 12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 Tablespoons milk
Unroll crescent roll dough into one long rectangle. Press onto bottom and 1/2-inch up the sides of a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Seal seams and perforations. Sprinkle with bacon, potatoes and cheddar cheese. In bowl beat eggs and milk. Pour over cheddar cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 25-30 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Makes 8 servings.
SAGE SAUSAGE PATTIES
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 teaspoons rubbed sage
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped onion
- 3/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
In bowl combine cheese, buttermilk, onion, sage, salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Crumble pork over mixture and mix well. Shape into eight 1/2-inch patties. Refrigerate for 1 hour. In nonstick skillet over medium heat, fry patties for 6-8 minutes on each side or until meat is no longer pink. Makes 8 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share - please send it to news@mcrecord.com
