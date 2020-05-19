KANSAS CITY BARBECUE BRISKET
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons paprika
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder
- 1 Tablespoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 (5-6 pounds) brisket roast, fat scored at 1/2-inch intervals
- 2 cups wood chips, soaked for 15 minutes
- 1 cup water
- 3 Tablespoons molasses
- 1 Tablespoon hot sauce
Combine paprika, sugar, chili powder, onion and garlic powders, pepper and salt in small bowl. Rub brisket all over with spice mixture and transfer to large disposable aluminum pan. (Spice-rubbed meat can be wrapped tightly in plastic and refrigerated for 24 hours.) Seal wood chips, such as oak or hickory, in foil packet and cut vent holes in top. Open bottom vent on grill. Light about 100 coals; when covered with fine ash, pour in pile on one side of grill. Place foil packet directly on coals. Set cooking grate in place and heat, covered, with lid vent open halfway, until wood chips begin to smoke heavily, about 5 minutes. (For gas grill, place packet directly on primary burner. Heat all burners on high, covered, until chips begin to smoke heavily, about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on high; shut other burners off.) Arrange pan with brisket on cool side of grill and cook, covered, for two hours. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 300°. Whisk ketchup, water, molasses and hot sauce in medium bowl and pour over brisket. Cover roasting pan tightly with foil and transfer to oven. Cook until brisket registers 195°, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Turn off heat and allow brisket to rest in oven until fork tender, about one hour. Transfer to carving board, tent with foil and let rest 20 minutes. Skim fat from sauce. Slice against grain into 1/4-inch slices. Serve with sauce. Serves 8-10.
COLD TORTELLINI CHICKEN SALAD
- 9-10 ounce cheese tortellini (about 4 cups cooked)
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 1 cup Hidden Valley Ranch Light Buttermilk dressing
- 1 1/2 cups diced chicken, turkey or ham
- 3 Tablespoons Italian seasoning
- 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse and cool. Prepare other ingredients and toss all together. Chill before serving. Serves 6.
BEER BREAD
- 12 ounce can or bottle beer
- 3 cups flour
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
Pour beer into bowl; let sit until bubbling stops. Add dry ingredients and mix well. Let stand 5 minutes and stir again. Pour into greased loaf pan. Bake 1 hour at 350°.
VEGGIE BARS
- 2 tubes crescent rolls
- 3/4 cup salad dressing
- 1 envelope ranch dressing mix
- 3/4 cup chopped green pepper
- 3/4 cup chopped cauliflower
- 3/4 cup fresh broccoli
- 3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup sliced carrots
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup chopped green onions
Pat rolls in 11-by-17-inch pan. Bake at 350° for 7-8 minutes. Combine salad dressing, sour cream, creamed cheese and dressing mix. Spread over cooled rolls. Toss veggies and cheese in food processor to desired size. Place evenly over top of cheese mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and press veggies into cheese. Refrigerate 3-4 hours, covered.
CORIANDER CURED BEEF TENDERLOIN
- 4 teaspoons coriander seeds
- 4 shallots, peeled and minced
- 6 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 (2 3/4 pounds) beef tenderloin, trimmed
- 4 teaspoons black peppercorns
- 3/4 cup kosher salt
- 6 teaspoons dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
Pulse coriander seeds and peppercorns in food processor for about 1 minute or until coarsely ground. Add shallots, garlic salt and sugar; continue to process to a thick paste. Place mixture in a large bowl; add tenderloin and let cure for at least 3 hours, turning occasionally. Heat vegetable oil in large saute pan until lightly smoking. Sear tenderloin on all sides, then place in small baking dish. Bake in preheated 400° oven for about 8 minutes or until medium-rare. Serves 4.
