JACK FROST WARM-UP
- 1 gallon apple cider
- 10 whole cloves
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed (can use 1 cup)
- 3-6 cinnamon sticks
Heat all ingredients slowly over low heat (crockpot works great) for 20 minutes. Remove cloves. Cinnamon sticks can be removed also, if desired. Serve warm topped with orange slices or whipped topping and a sprinkle of nutmeg, if desired.
CHEESY AU GRATIN POTATOES
- 1 1/4 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 1/4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled, sliced 1/8-inch thick
- 1 medium onion
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Combine cheeses and cornstarch and toss until evenly coated. Place half of potatoes in large baking dish, sprinkle evenly with 1 cup cheese mixture, salt and pepper. Combine cream and broth and pour over potatoes. Top with remaining cheese mixture and bake until golden brown and fork inserted into center meets little resistance, 75-90 minutes in a 350° oven. Let cool 10 minutes and serve. (Note: Can use frozen hashbrowns, doubling everything using 1 pint cream, 1 can broth and a large onion. Using a 10-by-14-inch pan it took at least 2 hours until done.)
WILD RICE CASSEROLE
- 1-1 1/4 cups wild rice, raw
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 pound sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- Sliced almonds
Place rice in saucepan, add water to cover; soak overnight. To prepare, add salt to rice and water, simmer for 45-50 minutes. Drain rice and saute in butter and onion until onion is soft, but not brown. Mix rice mixture, almonds and broth in a large casserole dish. Cover tightly and bake at 325° for 1 hour. Add more broth if it starts to get dry. Garnish with sliced almonds.
CRUSTY CORNMEAL ROLLS
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup shortening, melted
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 package dry yeast
- 4 1/2-5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup cornmeal
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup lukewarm water
- 3 Tablespoons butter, melted
In double boiler, combine milk, shortening, sugar, cornmeal and salt. Stir often until thick. Allow to cool. Add eggs. Dissolve yeast in water and add to batter. Beat well; cover and let rise in greased bowl for about 2 hours. After risen, add flour to form to soft dough. Knead lightly and let rise for 1 hour; knead again. Roll out to 1-inch thickness with floured rolling pin and use 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter to cut out. Brush with butter and place on greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise 1 hour. Bake at 375° for 13-15 minutes or until golden. Makes 20 rolls.
BASIC BETTER THAN GORP
(Good Old Raisins & Peanuts)
- 2 pounds M&Ms
- 1 pound raisins
- 1/2 pound roasted cashew pieces
- 1 pound roasted peanuts
- 1/2 pound sunflower seeds
(Add your own ideas: coconut, dried bananas or pineapple, butterscotch chips, pretzels). Makes about 15 cups, depending on what you add.
BAKED TURKEY CASSEROLE
- 4 Tablespoons butter or margarine
- 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
- 2 medium green peppers, cut in strips
- 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 pound cooked turkey, cut in strips
- 1/2 pound smoked ham, cut in strips
- 6 saltine crackers, crushed
- 6 Tablespoons flour
- 1 cup milk
- 3 cups hot chicken stock
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 10 ounces thin noodles
- 2 Tablespoons grated cheese
- Salt to taste
Melt butter in 3-quart saucepan. Add green pepper and simmer covered for 5 minutes. Add flour and stir well. Add chicken stock and bring sauce to boil. Cook sauce for 5 minutes or until smooth. Add turkey, ham, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Bring to a second boil and add milk gradually while gently stirring. Simmer 5 minutes. Cook noodles 7 minutes and drain. Place in greased shallow casserole. Top with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with cheese and cracker crumbs. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes or until lightly browned (from Pastors Wives Cookbook).
