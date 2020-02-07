SHOESTRING SALAD
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup salad dressing
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
- 1 can tuna
- 1 teaspoon grated onion
- 2 hardboiled eggs, chopped
- 1 (4 oz.) can shoestring potatoes
Mix all ingredients except potatoes; chill several hours. Add potatoes just before serving.
STIR FRIED PORK & CABBAGE
- 1 1/2 cups lean pork steak, cut in strips
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 5 cups cabbage, cut in strips
- 1/4 cups soy sauce
- 1 1/2 cups onion, sliced
- 3 Tablespoons oil
- Salt to taste
Toss meat strips in soy sauce; let stand for a few minutes. Heat 1 Tablespoon oil in heavy skillet and wok until very hot. Stir pork until brown, 3-4 minutes. Strain over bowl, saving juices. Wipe pan clean. Heat remaining oil; add onion. Cook until barely soft. Add cabbage; sprinkle with salt. Cook until wilted, stirring often. Add sugar and pan juices; cook until crisp-tender. Add pork strips; cook until heated through. Makes 4-5 servings.
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 cups cooked or 2 cans cleaned shrimp
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 5 cups cooked rice
- 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
- 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup bean sprouts
Melt butter in fry pan; add shrimp and seasonings until lightly browned. Add beaten eggs; stir until well mixed. Add rice until golden. Add rest of ingredients; heat thoroughly.
WHOLE WHEAT HONEY BREAD
- 2 packages dry yeast
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup cooking oil
- 2 cups water
- 4 cups whole wheat flour
- 4-5 cups white flour
In large bowl, combine yeast, sugar and warm water. Stir, let stand 15 minutes. Add salt, honey, oil and 2 cups water; stir. Add flours gradually; knead for 10 minutes. Cover; let rise about 2 hours or until double in size. Knead again; divide into 3 loaves. Place in well-greased loaf pans; let rise. Bake 25-30 minutes at 350°.
TUNA CHOW MEIN CASSEROLE
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
- 1 cup Chinese chow mein noodles
- 2 Tablespoons minced onion
- 1 can beef consomme
- 1 regular size can tuna
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- Salt and pepper
Mix together in the soups; heat. Mix in rest of ingredients and place in a 1 1/2-quart casserole. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes.
APPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE
- 1 package spice cake mix
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 1 (1 pound, 4 ounces) can sliced pie apples, drained
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- Marashino cherries, optional
- Whipped cream or confectioners’ sugar, optional
Melt butter in a 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly in pan. Arrange apple slices and nuts over sugar mixture. Mix cake as directed on label; pour batter over fruit. Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes, until cake tests done with toothpick. Let stand 5 minutes for topping to begin to set. Turn upside-down onto a large platter or cookie sheet. Serve warm. Just before serving, top with confectioners’ sugar or whipped cream. Garnish with cherries, if desired.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share - please send it to news@mcrecord.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.