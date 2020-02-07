SHOESTRING SALAD

  • 1 cup celery, chopped
  • 1 cup salad dressing
  • 1 cup carrots, shredded
  • 1 can tuna
  • 1 teaspoon grated onion
  • 2 hardboiled eggs, chopped
  • 1 (4 oz.) can shoestring potatoes

Mix all ingredients except potatoes; chill several hours. Add potatoes just before serving.

STIR FRIED PORK & CABBAGE

  • 1 1/2 cups lean pork steak, cut in strips
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 5 cups cabbage, cut in strips
  • 1/4 cups soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups onion, sliced
  • 3 Tablespoons oil
  • Salt to taste

Toss meat strips in soy sauce; let stand for a few minutes. Heat 1 Tablespoon oil in heavy skillet and wok until very hot. Stir pork until brown, 3-4 minutes. Strain over bowl, saving juices. Wipe pan clean. Heat remaining oil; add onion. Cook until barely soft. Add cabbage; sprinkle with salt. Cook until wilted, stirring often. Add sugar and pan juices; cook until crisp-tender. Add pork strips; cook until heated through. Makes 4-5 servings.

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 cups cooked or 2 cans cleaned shrimp
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 5 cups cooked rice
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 cup bean sprouts

Melt butter in fry pan; add shrimp and seasonings until lightly browned. Add beaten eggs; stir until well mixed. Add rice until golden. Add rest of ingredients; heat thoroughly.

WHOLE WHEAT HONEY BREAD

  • 2 packages dry yeast
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup cooking oil
  • 2 cups water
  • 4 cups whole wheat flour
  • 4-5 cups white flour

In large bowl, combine yeast, sugar and warm water. Stir, let stand 15 minutes. Add salt, honey, oil and 2 cups water; stir. Add flours gradually; knead for 10 minutes. Cover; let rise about 2 hours or until double in size. Knead again; divide into 3 loaves. Place in well-greased loaf pans; let rise. Bake 25-30 minutes at 350°.

TUNA CHOW MEIN CASSEROLE

  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds
  • 1 cup Chinese chow mein noodles
  • 2 Tablespoons minced onion
  • 1 can beef consomme
  • 1 regular size can tuna
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1 cup bean sprouts
  • Salt and pepper

Mix together in the soups; heat. Mix in rest of ingredients and place in a 1 1/2-quart casserole. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes.

APPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE

  • 1 package spice cake mix
  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 (1 pound, 4 ounces) can sliced pie apples, drained
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts
  • Marashino cherries, optional
  • Whipped cream or confectioners’ sugar, optional

Melt butter in a 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly in pan. Arrange apple slices and nuts over sugar mixture. Mix cake as directed on label; pour batter over fruit. Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes, until cake tests done with toothpick. Let stand 5 minutes for topping to begin to set. Turn upside-down onto a large platter or cookie sheet. Serve warm. Just before serving, top with confectioners’ sugar or whipped cream. Garnish with cherries, if desired.

