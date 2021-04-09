Nearly 22% of Minnesota driver’s license and ID cardholders have a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license as the federal REAL ID full enforcement deadline approaches. Nationwide, approximately 40% of all U.S. driver’s licenses and ID cardholders were REAL ID-compliant as of Oct. 1, 2020, according the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, they will need one of three options:
- A passport or passport card;
- A REAL ID; or
- An enhanced driver’s license or ID.
The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) lists several other less-common forms of identification that are also acceptable for federal purposes.
“If you have your passport or passport card, you have what you need to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities on and after Oct. 1, 2021,” Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “With the federal enforcement deadline approaching, Minnesotans will need to decide about whether or not they need to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card. We have an online tool to help you choose which credential is right for you. We also encourage Minnesotans to review the resources online at REALID.dps.mn.gov to make sure they’re ready on Oct. 1, 2021.”
Apply for a REAL ID
A REAL ID is optional. Minnesotans may apply for a REAL ID when they renew their license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID early for an additional fee.
Those who choose to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card are strongly encouraged to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov before completing the application process in person at a DVS exam station, deputy registrar or driver’s license office. Pre-applying saves time during the office visit and helps ensure customers bring the correct documents when they apply.
Federal and Minnesota laws require a person to submit their original required documents, pass a vision screening and have a new photo taken to complete their application.
Pre-applying online at drive.mn.gov is the best way to make sure applicants have everything they need before they visit a driver’s license office. This feature allows Minnesotans to enter a significant portion of their application online, reducing the time they spend in the office. It also lists the required documents for each license type so applicants can have all necessary documents ready when they visit their local office.
U.S. Passports
Passports and passport cards meet federal identification requirements, so Minnesotans who already have passports do not need to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license. They can simply use their passport or passport card to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities on and after Oct. 1, 2021.
The U.S. Department of State reported 143,116,633 valid U.S. passports in circulation in 2020. Minnesotans were issued 231,885 U.S. passports last year alone.
Renew early
Any eligible Minnesotan can apply for a REAL ID before their license expires, but there is a fee in addition to the standard cost of the license or ID card. It depends on how early you renew.
- $2 for a renewal up to 17 months before expiration;
- $4 for a renewal 18-29 months before expiration; or
- $6 for a renewal more than 29 months before expiration.
When renewing early, four years will be added to the license or ID card’s original expiration date, so while an early renewal will cost a little more, the license or ID card will be valid for a longer period of time. The early renewal option is only for those who renewed their Minnesota driver’s license or ID card before REAL IDs were available on Oct. 1, 2018. Their licenses must also expire after the full enforcement date of Oct. 1, 2021.
REAL ID resources
DPS-DVS has a variety of resources online at REALID.dps.mn.gov. The latest resources include an updated video outlining what Minnesotans need to do to be REAL ID ready by Oct. 1, 2021. The video is also available with Hmong, Spanish and Somali captioning.
REAL ID Airport Office
The REAL ID Airport Office accepts REAL ID applications Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. by appointment only. Minnesotans can schedule their appointment for the day they fly out of MSP Terminal 1 online at drive.mn.gov. They must:
- Be a ticketed passenger at MSP Terminal 1 for the day they schedule their appointment.
- Be a current Minnesota resident.
- Hold and bring a valid Minnesota driver’s license, permit or state ID. If expired, it must have expired less than one year ago.
- Complete the online pre-application. Visit dps.mn.gov to pre-apply.
- Be eligible for a REAL ID and bring all required documents.
- Bring a valid credit card for payment.
