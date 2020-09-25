On Saturday, Oct. 3, What Would Bri Do, Inc. will be hosting its annual “Rays of Hope Walk.” This walk will start from the Angel of Hope on Lake Francis in Sartell. Both an in-person and virtual option will be offered.
The Rays of Hope Walk will support the mission: “What Would Bri Do (WWBD) helps individuals cope with loss, supports their healing, nurtures their physical and emotional well-being and brings hope for the future – no one should grieve alone.”
WWBD is committed to building a space for those who are grieving. Bri’s Lodge will provide a place for those grieving; to gather for a weekend retreat to connect with others traveling a similar grief journey. More information about Bri’s Lodge can be found on www.brislodge.com.
Registration for the Rays of Hope Walk will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Sartell Community Center, 850 19th St. S., Sartell.
The remembrance ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Angel of Hope. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Each lap is 1K, walking one to five laps, rain or shine.
There is a fee to take part in the walk. Walkers will also be able to purchase a remembrance sign. Signs will have a photo of a loved one along with a memorial message that will be placed along the path the day of the walk.
WWBD’s motto is “everyone is a child of someone” allowing a sign to be purchased for any loved ones such as a child, parent, sibling, parent, friend, etc. Walkers can register for the walk and purchase the remembrance signs on www.wwbdinc.org/rays-of-hope-walk/. A printable registration form is available on this site for those that prefer to mail in their registration.
Those who will be attending in-person are asked to follow all CDC guidelines.
To make a donation, mail to: to WWBD Inc., 334 Pine Ridge Road, Sartell, MN 56377 or donate online at www.brislodge.com/events/.
For more information, email raysofhope@bris lodge.com or call/text one of the co-chairs, Holli Rathlisberger (612) 281-4325; Brittianee Neu (619) 813-1951; Juli Sieben (320) 828-3891 or Stephanie Danger (320) 493-5435.
