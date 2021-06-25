Randall’s Fourth of July celebration is back for 2021 — and will kick off Monday, June 28, with the city’s medallion hunt. It ends Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m. or when the medallion is found.
Folks can look for the medallion on public property within the city of Randall. Clues will be posted daily at City Hall, at Bermel’s, Boone’s Market and Randall State Bank, by 8 a.m. each day, and on the city’s Facebook page by 10 a.m.
The lucky person who finds the medallion will win $300 in Randall Bucks. Anyone who thinks they may have found the medallion can turn it in at City Hall during business hours. If it’s not found until Saturday, July 3, and City Hall is closed, the winner can call Mayor Dan Noss at (320) 232-9412.
Festivities for the July 4 holiday will be held Saturday, July 3, in Randall.
The day begins with a parade at 11 a.m., followed by the Randall Cubs Victory League baseball team facing off against the Sobieski Skis at 1:30 p.m.
A street dance begins at 8:30 p.m. with “In the Fields” and ends at 12:30 a.m. Food vendors will be on site.
Those with questions or who want to register for the parade can call Donna Lundgren at (320) 360-4141 or Mike Drew at (320) 360-2383.
