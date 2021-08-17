A Randall man was killed Monday, Aug. 16, after being ejected from his ATV.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said that the call came in about 6:18 a.m., that an ATV accident had occurred north of Timber Lane on Emerald Road, about three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.

Joseph Stein, 67, was traveling north on Emerald Road on an ATV, when he lost control and was ejected. The Sheriff’s Office said Stein was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Randall Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

