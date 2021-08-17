A Randall man was killed Monday, Aug. 16, after being ejected from his ATV.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said that the call came in about 6:18 a.m., that an ATV accident had occurred north of Timber Lane on Emerald Road, about three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.
Joseph Stein, 67, was traveling north on Emerald Road on an ATV, when he lost control and was ejected. The Sheriff’s Office said Stein was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Randall Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.