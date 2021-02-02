A Randall man was injured Saturday, Jan. 30, in a snowmobile accident in Parker Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 1:43 p.m. that a snowmobile accident had occurred near Bison Road and 230th Street, three miles west of Randall.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ezra Spandl, 24, was driving a snowmobile southbound on the snowmobile trail along Bison Road. Spandl was ejected from the snowmobile after hitting a road approach, the Sheriff’s Department said. Spandl was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Randall Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Load comments