A Randall man was injured Saturday, Jan. 30, in a snowmobile accident in Parker Township.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 1:43 p.m. that a snowmobile accident had occurred near Bison Road and 230th Street, three miles west of Randall.
The Sheriff’s Office said Ezra Spandl, 24, was driving a snowmobile southbound on the snowmobile trail along Bison Road. Spandl was ejected from the snowmobile after hitting a road approach, the Sheriff’s Department said. Spandl was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Randall Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.