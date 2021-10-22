Mark Thomas Nebosis, 59, Randall, was recently charged with a felony count of threats of violence in Morrison County District Court.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats occurring at a residence on 20th Avenue, Oct. 16. The victim said they and their daughter returned home that evening and found their neighbor, identified as Nebosis, carrying a sword, the complaint said.
The victim reported that Nebosis approached their vehicle holding the sword in his hands and was telling them to get out of their vehicle and fight him.
When a deputy arrived at the scene, he observed Nebosis at the end of the driveway yelling aggressive things such as “Come fight me,” the complaint said.
The deputy approached Nebosis through a wooded area and heard Nebosis yell “let’s go” and began running toward the victim’s residence. The deputy gave commands to Nebosis to stop and put up his hands and to get on the ground, but Nebosis began to yell at the deputy and refused to acknowledge his commands.
Shortly thereafter, another deputy arrived on the scene, went behind Nebosis and activated his taser. Nebosis went to the ground and was handcuffed.
The criminal complaint says Nebosis had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and he admitted to having more than 10 beers.
During a formal statement, the victim allegedly reiterated what they had told the deputies when they first arrived and that they had called another neighbor to ask what to do and was advised to call 911.
The victim allegedly stated this is a constant issue from Nebosis as he suffers from mental health issues and has become increasingly more aggressive, the complaint said. The victim said they were fearful for their and their daughter’s safety that evening because they were alone.
If found guilty, Nebosis faces five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
