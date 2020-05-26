After all ballots were counted, Quinn Nystrom won the Minnesota DFL endorsement for the 8th Congressional District with 78% of the vote on the first ballot. Galylene Spolarich and Soren Sorenson, her two opponents for the DFL nomination, took 18% and 1.5% of the vote, respectively.
“The last few months have exposed the inequities in our healthcare system, as millions of Americans have lost their insurance and income as their businesses closed, sometimes forever, because of the pandemic. I’ve spent my life fighting against pharmaceutical companies, and in Washington I won’t be afraid to take on the big corporations that have made it harder for the middle class to get ahead” Nystrom said in a statement following the nomination.
The nomination was a result of three rounds of balloting starting with the precinct caucuses in February. Delegates were elected from the precincts to their county conventions, then from the county convention to the state convention. The state convention was delayed this year; however, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Nystrom is a fourth generation resident of Crow Wing County. She has dedicated her life to advocating for accessible healthcare and affordable prescription drug coverage.
At 28, Nystrom became the youngest person – and only woman at the time – to serve on the Baxter City Council. While serving she was the Council Liaison for the Community Behavioral Health Hospital and worked with local law enforcement to crack down on sex trafficking.
Nystrom will run against Republican Congressman Pete Stauber, who was elected in 2018.
