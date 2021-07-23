Do you remember how you felt when you were very young and your birthday approached? You are excited and anxious. You knew you would certainly receive gifts and other special treats. But some things would be a surprise. Birthdays combine assurance and anticipation, and so does faith! Faith is the confidence based on past experience that God’s new and fresh surprises will surely be ours.
Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”
The beginning point of faith is believing in God’s character. He is who he says. The endpoint is believing in God’s promises: He will do what he says. When we believe that God will fulfill his promises even though we don’t see those promises materializing yet, we demonstrate true faith.
Hebrews 11:6: “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”
Believing that God exists is only the beginning; even the demons believe that much. God will not settle for mere acknowledgment of his existence. He wants sure faith that leads to a personal, dynamic relationship.
But does faith make sense, really? Do you believe because faith makes sense, or because faith doesn’t need to make sense? Some Christians think people cannot understand God and should not try to. Others believe that nothing true is irrational, including true faith. The truth is, God gave us minds that should be developed and used. To ignore intellectual growth is to live a stunted and naive life. God wants our trust and faith, even while we ponder and wonder about so many matters mysterious to us. Even so, we do not believe in a void nor leap into the dark. Faith is reasonable, though reason alone cannot explain the whole of it. So, use your mind to think things through. But leave room for the explainable works of God.
I Peter 1:8-9: “Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.”
Jesus had said to his disciple Thomas, who came to believe after touching the resurrected Christ: “Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
Peter, having heard those words repeats them here: “Jesus Christ, whom having not seen you love.”
That faith brings both salvation and the promise of a day when pain will end and perfect justice begin. Faith will be rewarded and evil would be punished. But what should we do until then? The Bible’s answer is simple but not easy: because we know the future, we must faithfully serve God here and now. If today that means resolving a conflict, mending a hurt, working on a dull job, confronting a belligerent child, rebuilding a marriage or just waiting for guidance — do it all with the joy of God, who will return with his reward!
I Corinthians 13:2: “If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing.”
In Chapter 12, Paul gave evidence of the Corinthians’ lack of love with the utilization of spiritual gifts; Chapter 13 defines real love; and Chapter 14 shows how love works. Love is more important than all the spiritual gifts exercised in the church body. Great faith, acts of dedication or sacrifice and miracle working power have little effect without love. Love makes our actions and gifts useful. Although people have different gifts, love is available to everyone.
Romans 10:8-10: “But what does it say? The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart (that is the word of faith which we preach); that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.
Have you ever been asked, how do I become a Christian? These verses give you the beautiful answer: salvation is as close as your own lips and heart. People think it must be a complicating process, but it is not. If we believe in our heart an say with our mouth that “Christ is the risen Lord,” we will be saved.
Hebrews 12:2: “Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him, he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
The Christian life involves hard work. It requires us to give up whatever endangers our relationship with God, to run with endurance and to struggle against sing with the power of the Holy Spirit. To live effectively, we must keep our eyes on Jesus. We will stumble if we look away from him to stare at ourselves or at the circumstances surrounding us. We should be running for Christ, not ourselves, and we must always keep him in sight.
We used to sing a chorus that said:
“Turn your eyes upon Jesus,
Look full in his wonderful face,
And the things of earth
Will grow strangely dim
in the light of his glory and grace.”
