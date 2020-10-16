To the Editor:
A retired school teacher and member of the school board should not be allowed on either with that much hate in their heart for the president of the United States of America, who was elected by the people (the rural “Deplorables.”)
President Trump has done more for the military and veterans to give them better care by rebuilding what the Obama/Biden administration depleted.
Obama was the real dictator when he fined working people for not buying his health insurance that was so high they couldn’t afford it.
As far as sexual misconduct, it did not take place in the oval office, as it did by the 42nd president. — Larry Schrupp, Cushing
