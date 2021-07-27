Morrison County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. – noon. The clinic is open to the public.
Administered will be the Moderna vaccine to any adult 18 years of age or older.
To register, call Public Health to register at (320) 632-6664. No walk-ins will be taken. At the time of registration, individuals will be scheduled for their second dose that will take place Thursday, Sept. 2. The vaccine clinic will take place at the Morrison County Government Center – Garden Level, 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls.
The COVID-19 Delta Variant has been identified in Morrison County. Residents are encouraged to prevent the spread and protect themselves and others by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
