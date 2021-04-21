Morrison County Public Health invites the general public to its COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, April 28, between the hours of 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The vaccine clinic will take place at the Morrison County Government Center – Garden Level, 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls.

Staff will be administering the Moderna vaccine to any adult 18 years of age or older.

To register, call Public Health at (320) 632-6664. No walk-ins will be accepted. At the time of registration, people will be scheduled for their second dose that will take place Wednesday, May 26.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 Vaccines, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website or Morrison County’s COVID-19 vaccine webpag.

