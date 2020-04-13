To the Editor:
As the mayor of Randall, I would like to say how proud I am of all the residents of this great city. I signed an emergency declaration on April 6, 2020 stating that the city of Randall will follow the policies and directives as directed by President Trump and Governor Walz.
The businesses and residents in Randall have come together to ensure that everybody stays safe during this trying time in our lives. A lockdown like this is something new for most of the people in our nation.
An example of working together to help the residents in the Randall area is an agreement between Boone’s Market in Randall and the Randall Volunteer Fire Department. Residents can call in their grocery order to Boone’s Market and the volunteer fire department personnel will deliver the groceries to their home. Programs like this make me proud to be called the Mayor of Randall. — Danny L. Noss, Randall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.