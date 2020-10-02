To the Editor:
I want to say how proud I am of 12-year-old Braydon Wozniak. He shared his worries (Sept. 13 issue) and how he doesn’t understand how our current president doesn’t appear to care about those things. His examples to back this up are easily verified.
I appreciate him for standing up and sharing his opinion in such a conservative place like rural Minnesota. — Joelene Hanson, Rice
