Preschool registration is open for Upsala School District’s School Readiness Program for 4-year-olds. Parents can enroll their preschooler for 2020-21 classes. Child must be 4 years old by Sept. 1.

Two sections are offered, choose from Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday options. Class runs from noon – 3 p.m. Scholarships are available.

These classes focus on hands-on, play-based learning, with an emphasis on social-emotional skills (such as self-regulation, sharing, dealing with disappointment, etc).

For questions or to register, call Beka Swisher (320) 631-2509 or email her at bswisher@midstate.k12.mn.us.

