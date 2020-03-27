This isn’t what I expected this day to be like. Today is my last Sunday as the children’s pastor at Living Hope Church. Today we were supposed to do a fundraiser for our kids missions project, that would end up with me getting multiple pies in my face. Today we were supposed to have cake and fellowship. I should have been able to hug the precious people of my church and the amazing kids I’ve spent so much time pouring into. Instead, today like you I am worshiping from home to an online service.
This spring our whole world has been rocked by a virus that seemed to surface overnight and spread like wildfire. Graduations are canceled. There is no senior trip or prom. Parents are suddenly doing school at home with their kids, attempting to help them with whatever their teacher has assigned. Bus drivers are delivering meals instead of picking up kids and the word “social distancing” has now become very high in our vocabulary. Truthfully, I had never heard of it before.
Where does that leave me on this day? Where does that leave us as a town, state and nation? Well, me personally, I am sad. This isn’t what I imagined. As a nation, I would think many feel the same. This reminds me of the verse in Proverbs 13:12, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.”
Today, many of us are heart sick. Not from a lost love, but from people who are sick or dying. From fear of the unknown and from disappointments of canceled plans or milestones. At the same time, I think the second part of that verse is also important – “A longing fulfilled.” While many of us are longing for this to be over, that day will come. This isn’t going to last forever. Life will get back to normal.
Secondly, we have hope in God. 1 Timothy 6:17 says, “As for the rich in this present age, charge them not to be haughty, nor to set their hopes on the uncertainty of riches, but on God, who richly provides us with everything to enjoy.” We are not to set our hopes on earthly riches, but on God. God takes care of us in seasons that are easy and in seasons that are hard.
Psalm 71:5, “For you, O Lord, are my hope, my trust, O Lord, from my youth.” The Lord is our hope. The words to a song by Casting Crowns keep coming to mind. It says, “I’ll praise you in this storm.” Maybe you have heard this song.
With all that is going on right now, I continue to remember these two key things. First of all, the Lord is my hope, not money, not the government, not anything else. The Lord alone is my hope. Secondly, I will praise him in this storm. Life feels like a storm right now. It feels unsettling, uncertain and even scary. But he is still God in the midst of a storm. In our praise his presence comes. In his presence we can find peace from the fear and peace in the uncertainty.
I encourage you today, no matter how you are feeling or what you are facing to do these two key things. Put your hope and trust in the Lord and praise him in this storm. Don’t let this season knock you down from trusting in the Lord, but rather let it cause you to dig into his word.
