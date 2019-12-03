“Ten years ago, if you would have told me that I would be sitting with my high school Art teacher in a gravity box-converted deer stand, I would have told you that you were crazy,” said the eldest of the three Popp brothers, Breyden Popp. “How it all became kind of a tradition, is also a little bit crazy.”
The 400-acre generational Popp Farm located in Rice, goes back from great-great-grandparents, Nick and Nell Popp, great-grandparents, Raymond and Emma, grandparents, Milt and Marlene, parents, Troy and Debbie, and presently, to Troy and Debbie’s youngest son, Colton Popp.
On the dining room wall of Raymond and Emma’s retirement home, now occupied by Colton and his brothers, hangs a photograph of Raymond and Emma sharing a prayer and a meal at the dining room table. In the living room, there is a sectional wall photo Triptych of the farm, created by Debbie Popp.
The speech, “So God Made a Farmer,” is printed over the photographs and brings to the room a warm, traditional, farm feel. It’s that same, warm, traditional, farm feel that also runs deeply through the veins of these three Popp brothers.
Breyden, a 2012 graduate of Royalton High School, had been working in North Dakota for five years, then felt drawn back to the farm he was raised on.
“Every time I had a weekend off, I was back here anyhow. There’s nothing quite like being back on the dirt you were raised on,” Breyden said.
Devin Popp, a 2014 Royalton high school and Staples Technical College grad, was the catalyst in the, soon to be, “Gravity Box” deer hunting tradition. Devin excelled in every art class that he was enrolled in to an elite level. He was a two-time “Artist of the Month” winner with drawings, paintings and sculptures that were some of the best that Royalton High School Art Instructor Carl Halverson said he had ever seen.
“Devin was then, and still is, amazing people with his artistic skills on everything from car roofs and hoods, to pencil portraits of friends and relatives,” Halverson said. “Devin’s latest works have showcased not only his raw, artistic talent, but also the “farm-boy work ethic” kind of persistence it takes to catapult his artwork to a much higher level of expertise.”
It was during Devin’s junior year in an art class that he invited Halverson to try hunting on the Popp farm homestead.
“The art room was one classroom that I really looked forward to entering in high school,” Devin said. “Halverson related to kids who came from a farm background. He influenced a lot of us to turn an old tractor or truck into a work of art.”
The youngest of the three brothers, Colton, is a 2017 graduate of Royalton High School and enrolled at St. Cloud Technical College in the auto body program.
The influence and auto body mentoring of his father, Troy Popp, may have taken Colton’s auto body skills to a level that the SCTC auto body program was not accustomed to seeing. Not only did Colton earn national recognition for his excellence in auto body work, he began his own automotive body and painting business, which he continues in the evening. Colton also excelled in the business area where he invested into his future, building a 50-foot by 650-foot, poultry breeder barn. He spends many days with his family, working in the fields or doing chores in the poultry barn. He then spends many evenings working on his cars in his garage.
Two years ago, while walking back from a deer stand with Halverson, Colton asked his art teacher if he would consider painting a farm scene for him.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Halverson said. “Colton looked me square in the eyes as he relayed what he wanted the painting to look like, if I was interested. He told me his favorite view of the farm was actually taken from a favorite childhood memory. He then described to me, a return trip home with his brothers when they were younger. They would be walking back from skating on a frozen watering hole, on the east end of the property line. As they walked towards the farm through the low grasslands, they would approach a slope where a few large oak trees were standing guard on top of the hill. On the other side of the oak trees was a lower depression in the wet grasslands that led up to the cornfields. He described how the corn stalks would stick up through a thin layer of snow.”
But just before Colton got into the details, Halverson tried his best to let him know that he really didn’t like to paint with acrylic paints. He tried to explain that painting was not his strong suit, and maybe a work done in charcoal pencils or just graphite might produce better results. But Colton was having none of it.
Halverson said it was if he never heard a word he was saying about not favoring to paint with acrylics.
“You know the view from those oak trees?” Colton said. “During a sunset when you look towards the farm, the snow kind of reflects the orange colors through the cornfield stalks all the way to the barn. It’s kind of like that one artist, Terry Redlin. I really like his sunset-colored paintings of farms and wildlife. Do you think that you could paint a picture from back by the oak trees, with our farm in the background? And could you paint a big buck right under one of those oaks? I really want a painting from you to keep on our farm forever.”
Colton painted a vision of a memory with his words. He was asking Halverson to take this favorite memory and transform it into a painting.
Halverson agreed telling him it would be an honor to paint the sunset farm scene.
Colton then asked the burning question of how much it might cost him for such a painting.
Halverson said, “So, how much did you charge me for harvesting that big buck with my bow last season?”
“Nothin,’” came the reply.
“Then I guess I would have to charge you that exact same price,” Halverson said.
Halverson has been teaching visual arts at the high school for nearly four decades, teaching all the Popp brothers.
“To be a former teacher included in this family’s deer hunting tradition while sitting in a ‘Gravity Box’ deer stand is pretty rare, I would imagine,” Halverson said. “No doubt, it’s one of the most memorable, most valuable, most heartfelt and best parts of being a teacher.”
This story was submitted by Carl L. Halverson, visual arts instructor, Royalton High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.