Tuesday’s primary election will offer voters the opportunity to cast a ballot for who they want to see on the Nov. 3 General Election in several races.
On the federal level, Morrison County residents will see candidates for U.S. Senator, including Republicans Cynthia Gall, Bob Carney Jr., James Reibestein, Jason Lewis and John L. Berman. Democratic candidates include Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr., incumbent Tina Smith, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Steve Carlson.
For the U.S. Representative District 8 seat, Republican incumbent Pete Stauber is being challenged by Harry Robb Welty. The only Democrat on the ballot will be Quinn Nystrom.
In the State Senate race, for District 9, incumbent Paul Gazelka and Richard Dahl will be the Republican candidates on the ballot, as well as Democrat A. John Peters. In District 15B, incumbent Republican Shane Mekeland is running against John Ulrick. Ron Thiessen is the only Democrat on the ballot.
Candidates on the ballot running for the Morrison County Commissioner District 3 seat include incumbent Randy Winscher and challengers Brian Lindquist and Al Doty.
Mail-in voting
Residents in many precincts will be voting by mail including those residing in the cities of Bowlus, Buckman, Elmdale, Flensburg, Genola, Harding, Hillman, Lastrup, Sobieski, Swanville and Upsala. Also voting by mail are residents in the townships of Bellevue, Buckman, Buh, Culdrum, Cushing, Darling, Green Prairie, Hillman, Leigh, Motley, Mount Morris, Parker, Pierz, Platte, Pulaski, Richardson, Ripley and Rosing.
The Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer Office said absentee/mail ballots can be counted if received by Thursday, Aug. 13, but must be postmarked on or before Primary Election Day, Aug 11. The mail ballots were sent between July 9-14.
Polling places for voters casting a ballot in person:
- Agram Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., at the Agram Town Hall.
- Belle Prairie Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., at the Belle Prairie Town Hall.
- Bellevue Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Bellevue Town Hall.
- Elmdale Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Elmdale Town Hall.
- Granite Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Granite Town Hall.
- Lakin Township, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lakin Town Hall.
- Little Falls Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Little Falls Town Hall.
- Little Falls City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. for all polling places, including Ward 1 – Initiative Foundation; Ward 2 – Little Falls City Hall; Ward 3 – Bethel Lutheran Church.
- Morrill Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Morrill Town Hall in Ramey.
- Motley City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Motley City Hall.
- Pierz City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Pierz City Hall.
- Pike Creek Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Pike Creek Town Hall.
- Randall City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Randall Community Building.
- Royalton City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Royalton City Center.
- Scandia Valley Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sandia Valley Town Hall.
- Swan River Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Swan River Town Hall.
- Swanville Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Swanville Fire Hall.
- Two Rivers Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Bowlus Fire Hall.
Those with questions can contact the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at (320) 632-0132.
