Plans are underway for the 26th annual all-class reunion for Foley High School. It will be held Friday, July 17.

Invitation will be sent out soon by both email and regular mail. Those who do not receive an invitation are asked to contact Liz Schommer, PO Box 61, Foley, MN 56329 or call (320) 968-6867.

Anyone who was a Foley High School classmate and for whatever reason did not graduate with his or her class, is welcome to attend.

Organizers are looking for more people to join the reunion committee, which meets four times a year in February, March, April and June.

