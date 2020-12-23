Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls is taking applications for zoo keeping interns for the 2021 season. As a non-profit organization and community partner, Pine Grove Zoo has created an internship program to give back and support students interested in the animal field and natural world.
Interns gain knowledge and experience with all of Pine Grove Zoo’s animal family, not just certain species. Internships allow individuals to learn and discover things about all areas of the Zoo, which can guide students in deciding which part of this field interests them more.
Pine Grove Zoo has received high ratings from interns that have been part of the Pine Grove Zoo Team, while some even continue as paid staff during the season.
Pine Grove Zoo’s mission is to promote environmental conservation and aid in the creation of a superior zoological park through fundraising and educational activities. Guests are encouraged to explore, encounter and rediscover the wonders of the wild.
In addition to zoo keeping internships, Pine Grove Zoo is also offering education and photography internships as well.
Those interested in an internship and who are currently attending a post-secondary school or college, contact Pine Grove Zoo at (320) 616-5595 or info@pinegrovezoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.