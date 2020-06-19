Pine Grove Zoo’s ZOOm Photography Contest continues through Labor Day. With more than animals, Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls is a photographer’s paradise. From wild and exotic animals to the gentle petting stable family, there are several choices for that perfect photo. Amateur photographers can showcase their talents by submitting their favorite photo.
The goal of the contest is to recognize outstanding photography that celebrates the beauty of Pine Grove Zoo and its animals. The contest is open to adults and children and runs through Sept. 7.
All photographers interested in entering the contest should review the rules and submission process outlined on the organization’s website or you can stop and pick up the rules in their Admissions from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day. Judges will score each photo (with names of the photographer removed) and compile the scores to determine the winner. Photos may be entered in the following categories: Children ages 12 and under, junior ages 12-17, animal portrait, black and white and Fan Favorite (Fan Favorite will be determined on Facebook).
There is no fee to enter the contest. Photographers must pay regular Pine Grove Zoo admission rates for entrance into the Zoo for photo taking, unless they are a member.
Winners of the 2020 Pine Grove ZOOm Photography Contest will be recognized on social media. One winner from each category will receive a one-year family or grandparent membership to Pine Grove Zoo and a special animal encounter.
For more information about the contest or for photo submission forms, contact Pine Grove Zoo at (320) 616-5595 or info@pinegrovezoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.