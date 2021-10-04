Pine Grove Zoo is offering an opportunity for all ages to participate in their BooFest Pumpkin Carving Contest. Folks can drop off their carved pumpkins at Pine Grove Zoo Admissions area from Oct. 18 - 22, with their name, phone number and age. Each pumpkin that is entered will be displayed at Pine Grove Zoo’s BooFest, Oct. 23, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
One winner will be chosen in each of the following categories: ages 6 and under, ages 7 - 12 and ages 13 and over. Each winner will receive two admission passes to Pine Grove Zoo and two Animal Encounter Passes for their 2022 season. Winning pumpkins will also be featured on Pine Grove Zoo’s Facebook Page.
Pine Grove Zoo is open Thursday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through Oct. 17.
For more about the pumpkin carving contest or about Pine Grove Zoo’s upcoming BooFest event, contact Pine Grove Zoo at (320) 616-5595 or at info@pinegrovezoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.