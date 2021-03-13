The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday, March 12, at approximately 1:01 pm, their office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 213th Street and Highway 25, approximately six miles north of Pierz, MN in Platte Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Margot Vennes of Pierz, MN was traveling south on Highway 25 and 46-year-old Heather Boyd of Brainerd, MN was traveling west on 213thStreet. Boyd failed to yield at the intersection and struck Vennes’s vehicle. Vennes was transported to Essentia Health- St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance
