A Pierz woman crashed into the Family Dollar Store in Little Falls, Saturday, July 10.
The Little Falls Police Department received the call at about 11:38 a.,m. that a vehicle accident had occurred at the Family Dollar Store, at 205 Sixth St. NE, Little Falls.
The LFPD said Colleen Stuckmeyer, 57 of Pierz was driving a 2005 Chevy Impala traveling east bound on MN Hwy 27 when she crossed the west bound lane of traffic, left the roadway and crashed into the Family Dollar.
Stuckmeyer was transported to St. Gabriel’s hospital by Mayo Ambulance with unknown injuries. The vehicle was towed by Collins Brothers towing of Little Falls.
