The Pierz Villa was recently recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its achievements in the quality of care it provides. Pictured with the certified are several staff members (from left): Debbie Fuhrman, Trese Lund, Patty Commerford, Heather Kasper-Maine, Doug Viellette, Peggy Eich, Dana Iverson, Sam Welle, Debbie Popp, Julie Lahr, Kim Rocheleau, Mary Poepping and Colleen Lucking.