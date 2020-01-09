The Pierz Villa was recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its achievements in the quality of care it provides.
Pierz Villa accomplished three of four national goals in areas including: Short stay rehospitalization rates, long-stay antipsychotic rate and short-stay functional outcome goal.
“The entire team at Pierz Villa is honored to be recognized for this incredible achievement,” said Kim Rocheleau, administrator of Pierz Villa. “We are proud to improve care for our residents. Our commitment to quality will continue.”
AHCA/NCAL recognized long term care providers for their achievements through its Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative goals.
“This achievement represents progress on important quality measures that will positively impact the lives of residents,” said Dr. David Gifford, senior vice president of quality and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer at AHCA/NCAL. “We applaud these organizations for their hard work and dedication to this significant quality improvement effort.”
Launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL, the Quality Initiative serves as a national effort to build upon the existing work of the long term and post-acute care profession. The Initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging member facilities to meet measurable goals in areas such as hospital readmissions, off-label use of antipsychotics, and customer satisfaction.
Pierz Villa along with other achievers from across the country, will be honored at AHCA/ NCAL’s upcoming Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas, March 10.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent nearly 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day.
For more information, visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org.
