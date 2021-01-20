Ellie Fischer and Landon Schomer, Pierz High School seniors, were chosen to represent District 19 in the Region 5 competition. The Triple A award encompasses, academics, arts and athletics.
Fischer is the daughter of Shawn and Beth Fischer. Schomer is the son of Howie and Kelly Schomer.
Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award (Triple “A” Award) is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
There are four districts in Region 5. The Region Committee is meeting Feb. 3.
Additional information about the Triple “A” Award may be obtained by contacting the Minnesota State High School League at (763) 560-2262 or by visiting the League’s Web site at www.mshsl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.