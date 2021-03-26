The city of Pierz is looking at purchasing additional property to expand its campground facilities. The Council approved applying for a grant to finance that purchase.
The property is a 33-acre gravel pit currently owned by Knife River and is located northeast of town, said Mayor Dave Fischer. Negotiations for the price of the land are underway, he said.
The goal is to convert the gravel pit into another 30 to 40 campsites, next to the city’s campground on the north side of the Pierz Golf Course. “Eventually we’ll put water and sewer and electricity to the campsites,” Fischer said.
The city currently has 49 campsites with those amenities, with 11 of those being seasonal. Seasonal meaning they are rented for the entire summer.
“We’re hoping the new campsites can be seasonal,” Fischer said.
He said numbers he has worked out, show that with the additional campsites, the city can make as much revenue on its golf course as it does from the additional campground rentals.
“The two support each other. More campers means more golfers, which means we have more of a need for an additional nine holes (on the golf course),” Fischer said.
For several years, the city’s Park Board has been discussing the possibility of making the Pierz Golf Course an 18-hole course, expanding it from the current nine holes. The city purchased about 60 acres of property on the south end of its golf course a number of years ago.
The grant the city will be applying for is to the Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR).
Fischer said the city is hoping to receive $200,000.
The funds, if granted, will be used toward not only the purchase of the gravel pit, but also to plan a layout of the park complex.
Pierz City Council Briefs:
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved building permits for Premium Concrete to add a concrete slab behind the business’s shed and to Richard Henry to put up a 16-by-32-foot tent on his Park Avenue property to conduct his garage sales;
• Approved an on-sale and Sunday liquor license to Pierz Ballroom and Lanes. Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken said he had no problem with approving the license as Sharon and Joe Bell “run a tight ship as far as law enforcement,” he said;
• Approved the hiring of Gary Gaffke as the city’s public works supervisor. Mayor Dave Fischer said Gaffke is originally from Randall, currently lives in Wisconsin and will be relocating to the area. “He has a mechanical background, heavy equipment background and also an electrical background and in project management,” Fischer said. Gaffke’s pay will start at $26 per hour and upon receiving his tree inspection license, a 4% increase; and
• Approved hiring Emily Virnig, Addie LeBlanc, Kegan Scholl, Piper Laney and Jill Hoheisel, part-time workers at the Pierz Clubhouse at $10.50 per hour.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m.
