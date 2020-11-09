A teenager from Pierz was injured Friday, Nov. 6, in an accident near Harding.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department said about 4:10 p.m. a two vehicle accident on 243rd Street, east of Harding in Pulaski Township, was reported.
Tanner Young, 18, of Pierz, was traveling east on 243rd Street and Sean Krych, 46, Hillman, was traveling west on the same road. The Sheriff’s Office said Young was making a left turn into a private driveway and struck the vehicle driven by Krych. Young was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with a possible head injury. Krych was not injured.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Sullivan Lake First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
