To the Editor:
During these times of COVID-19, why not start videotaping our school board (Pierz Dist. 484) meetings, uncensored, so we can see how our administrators and board members are addressing the issues we’re facing? We wouldn’t have to totally rely on reporting.
Minutes from regular meetings don’t get approved till next month’s regular meeting. Another week or so till they get printed in the paper.
If you have questions or comments, you wait to get on next month’s agenda.
Don’t you think we deserve to be informed in real time, not when it’s history (too late)? — Steve Waytashek, Pierz
