Pierz Supt George Weber issued this statement:
Message from Superintendent George Weber re: COVID-19 related school closing
Good Afternoon parents.
Based upon our Governor’s announcement this morning, Pierz Schools will be closing, beginning Tuesday, March 17th through Friday, March 27th. We will have a normal school day tomorrow, Monday, March 16th for all students. This allows teachers one day to communicate personally with students prior to the long closure.
Our staff will be working on Distance Learning Plans, preparing for a March 30th implementation. Staff will be contacting you regarding those plans as they are developed. We will be asking students to take home items from school tomorrow, that they may need over this extended learning period.
For parents who have medicine with our nurse, please make arrangements directly with our nursing staff to pick up that medicine. If parents prefer to keep children at home, please contact your child’s school office in the morning. No ill or medically fragile children should attend.
We will continue to provide important updates to you as this process evolves. Information will also be shared on the district web page.
Thank you for your understanding and support. The work of parents and caregivers will be more critical than ever during this transition. Good communication and team work will get us through this crisis and we can use this opportunity to role model to our children some valuable life lessons.
Thanks for all you do. We could not be successful without you.
George Weber
Superintendent, District 484
