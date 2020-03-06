Accessing convenient and affordable child care services is problematic for parents everywhere and that often involves transportation.
“We have had a request from a private party to provide busing services for 3-year-old children and expand our current busing services for 4-year-old children,” Supt. George Weber informed the School Board at the Feb. 26 meeting.
“I am reluctant to expand it and want to know if you support that recommendation. I have a meeting regarding this issue yet this week.”
Weber said the Pierz School District does not receive any funds from the state for busing children who are not kindergarten age, unless they are identified for special education services.
“We currently bus 4-year-old children into our school readiness program two days per week, which involves about 15 children,” he said. “Those parents pay a fee for being in the program. The district also provides busing at no cost to Holy Trinity 4-year-old children for their preschool program.”
The superintendent said he was reluctant in expanding busing services for several reasons unless there was some sort of agreement for purchasing services. Bus loads this year sometimes run high prompting conversations with parents regarding early pickups and getting to school on time. In addition, loading and driving very young children places an added burden on drivers.
“If we start the precedent of busing for private providers at no charge, how would we manage that when other providers ask for the same service?” he asked.
Board members posed their own questions. What about safety? What about children falling asleep? What about missed drop off points? In the end they concurred that changing the term “child care” to “preschool” didn’t warrant expanding public transportation services to private entities.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other agenda items at the Feb. 26 meeting, the Pierz School Board:
• Accepted over $8,000 in donations from community groups for school programs/ scholarships with the bulk of it coming from Pierz Fire Relief Association, Harding Sportsmen Club and Rice Sportsmen Club;
• Accepted the retirement of Susan Kasper, long-time special education teacher, effective June 1 and thanked her for 34 years of service;
• Ratified a two-year contract with school bus drivers giving them a 2.5% salary increase in 2019-20 and a 2.57% salary increase in 2020-21. Negotiations continue with non-certified employees and unionized education assistants;
• Increased the behind-the-wheel (BTW) fee to $265 (up from $225) effective after this year’s driver’s education classes end with the caveat that if a student takes the summer driver’s education course a deduction of $75 is made toward the BTW fee. The $15 waiver if a parent attends the meeting still applies. Administrators would like to encourage as many students as possible to utilize the summer model in order to free up social studies teacher time during the school day to offer other academic courses. The cost to parents will average about the same whether students take the class during the school year or during the summer months. Either way, the program produces about $22,500 in revenue, Supt. George Weber said;
• Approved a lane change for Marcus Artner, math teacher, from MA to MA+10, increased Lisa Meyer’s hours slightly per day and accepted the resignation of Tiana Schribner;
• Reviewed a draft of the school district calendar for 2020-21 calling for 172 student contact days and an additional 11 teacher workshop/grading days. By law school begins the day after Labor Day (Sept. 8). Senior graduation is set for May 28. Three snow makeup days are written into the calendar slated for approval at the March meeting.
• Learned that Becker Flooring will be on site March 23-27 to reinstall the school logos in the hallway and gym where gaps exist;
• Were informed that administrators are getting bids for repainting the lower seven feet of the new gym wall at the middle school to better resist stains and scuffing from shoes; and
• Discussed the fact that the district is budgeting for upgrading the nearly 30-year-old Pioneer Elementary roof and changing out the school lockers because of rust and stability issues. Because of anticipated costs, these may be multiple year projects.
The Pierz School Board next meets Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. in the Healy High School Media Center.
