The multi-faceted $12.3 million Pierz school construction project is done.
Public school officials met recently with Preston Euerle, president of RAMorton Construction Managers, who oversaw the Pioneer Elementary and Healy High School additions. He said work is complete except for payment of retainage fees amounting to about $330,000 consisting mainly of punch list paper work.
“It was an exciting project connecting old and new buildings. We are within budget, or a little under,” he told the Pierz School Board at the Dec. 11 meeting. “The community is getting a good project for the buck.”
He reviewed with officials the document that showed the bid amounts allocated to the various contracts and where the money was spent.
“Within the public realm the project was managed very well to budget,” Euerle said. “I’m feeling very good about it. We appreciate the partnership you’ve formed with us over the years.”
Left to do in spring is a swale for drainage of a small parking lot east of Pioneer Elementary. “We will also have to see how the seeding ended up in the grassy areas hit by all the rain the end of summer,” said Supt. George Weber. Among several minor corrections, he said some technical items surfaced in the heating/cooling management systems and light programming issues remain in one of the classrooms.
Euerle said the one-year warranty on the project started at the point of substantial completion, which occurred Sept. 1. They’ll do another walk-through in a year to assure everything is up to par.
Although the race to the finish line seemed endless, Weber said it was worth it.
“The value of having the schools connected has already proven itself for staff and students who go between buildings each day. It is not only impressive how our new spaces are being used; it is hard to imagine how we delivered quality services without them,” he said.
“We have increased the use of our investment in high quality music and band facilities as they are now utilized by Pioneer Elementary and Holy Trinity, as well as our 7-12 students,” Weber said. He marveled at the huge crowd the recent band/choir concert attracted.
Except for the retainage fee, a final payment of $490,000 was authorized.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other agenda items at the Dec. 11 meeting, the Pierz School Board:
• Set the proposed 2019 school property tax levy payable in 2020 for certification to the County Auditor at $2,239,173. According to Tracy Artner, district business manager, the total levy will drop to $1,986,251 after Ag to School and Ag/Homestead Credit has been applied making for a 5.8% increase. Local taxpayers are responsible for $1,120,631 of the general fund, $58,589 for community Services and $1,059,952 in debt service. Nobody attended the Truth In Taxation hearing held prior to the meeting;
• Accepted donations from the community amounting to over $5,000. Donors included Pierz Fire Relief Association, Hennen Trucking and Repair, Litke Veterinary, Alicia Kapus and an anonymous gift. Recipients were Pioneer Student Council, robotics, track and field, special ed athletics and FFA;
• Approved the World’s Best Workplace Report as presented by Supt. George Weber. The Legislature mandates that all school districts submit the report annually. “For the most part, most of the areas measured are not critical to the areas we track or have goals for,” he said;
• Contracted with Marvin Thomas to instruct a welding class one period per day Dec. 16-20. As a member of the Board, Thomas abstained, calling it a great opportunity;
• Approved salary schedule changes for non-certified contract personnel as negotiated;
• Approved changes to Policies 510, 603 and 802 as previously reviewed and adopted new Policy 535 dealing with service animals in school. The Board was given 10 additional policies to review, which must be done annually;
• Was informed that the district intends to purchase a new 2020 handicapped-accessible bus at a cost of around $63,800; and
• Heard Weber report that damage repair of a heating pipe leak will be done over the holiday break except for carpeting, which is scheduled for installation Jan. 18-20, 2020.
The Pierz School Board next meets Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Healy High School Media Center.
