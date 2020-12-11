I am writing to you (Pierz School Board) as a plea to re-open schools as soon as possible. I work in health care, specifically nursing homes, so I am well-versed in the issues related to this pandemic and the greater impact it is having on our society. I have facilities that have faced significant workforce issues as well as traumatic outbreaks of COVID-19. So please, know that I am fully aware of what I am asking you.
You have all been voted on to the School Board as representatives of the community. Your job is first and foremost to make decisions in the best interests of the students. You work for the students — they are the primary recipients of the service provided by the school. The teachers, parents, taxpayers, etc. are not the primary recipients and you should not make decisions on what these groups are asking you to do. The number one job, and only job as far as I am concerned, is to educate children.
So I ask you, how are the children doing? Are we successfully educating them? What is the percent of students failing now compared to when they are in classroom? What is the percent of students showing up on Google classroom compared to when you have in-person class? What is the percent of missing assignments now compared to when students are in class? How much time are the children spending getting an education when they are at home? Can parents truly manage this successfully given their other responsibilities?
You need to make data-based decisions and not those based on emotions. Children under the age of 18 are the least impacted by this virus. Keeping them out of school is damaging to their mental health, their social skills development and their overall intellect. We are not adequately preparing them for college and are only reinforcing social isolation, which this generation already has a significant problem with.
I understand the teachers are older and a wider age range. However, people in health care go to work every single day, wearing masks, and believe it or not, we don’t get COVID. We wash our hands and sanitize our environment. This is what the teachers need to do, and you have the capability to do, that successfully. The majority of people who contract this virus get it out in the community and not at work, and they get it because they are not taking the proper precautions.
As of Dec. 28, the vaccine will start to be given in nursing homes in Minnesota and likely sooner in hospitals based on the FDA decision today. We now have two different IV solutions that are being administered to people who are positive for COVID and this is reducing their symptoms and saving lives. We are seeing substantial statewide reductions in the daily number of new cases and Morrison County is significantly lower in the rate of cases per 10,000 today than we were when the decision was made to move to hybrid.
I am not telling you to not listen to your staff or any other group weighing in on this topic. You are voted in by taxpayers and have a responsibility to the parents. The teachers are critical to the success of our children.
However, if I made decisions in my business solely on what my staff wanted, they would drive us out of business. The decision to open the school should not be made by the teachers. You have been voted into this position to make the decision. The teachers and support staff are responsible for implementing your decisions and should be given the opportunity to help determine how to implement the decision.
Thank you for listening and I am praying you will reopen next Thursday.
Christine Bakke is a resident in the Pierz School District.
