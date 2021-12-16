After hearing a truth in taxation presentation from Pierz School District Business Manager Tracey Artner, the School Board voted to certify a $2.383 million school district levy for 2021, payable in 2022. That is $97,006 more than what was certified last year.
Her presentation showed that the recommendation was to lower the revenue to lessen the tax impact of the county’s assessment changes. So, the lease levy was lowered by $42,000, to keep taxes lower.
With the ag to school and ag/homestead credit has been applied, the total levy would be $2.116 million, but the larger amount must be certified.
Artner’s presentation showed that in 2020-21, revenues, approved by the Board were at $17.033 million, compared to $16.993 million in expenditures.
She showed revenue came from the state in large measure at 76.3%; 8.3% came from federal funding and .2% from sales and miscellaneous, with 12.1% coming from property taxes, 3.1% from other local sources.
District dollars were spent in large part on instruction and student support at 56.3%, exceptional instruction (special needs) at 13%, site and buildings at 10.1%, debt service - 7.5%, food service 3.9%, district administrator - 4.7%, district support - 2.4% and community ed - 2.1%.
She explained that for levies, the state has formulas that determine what percent of the levy is the local share and what percentage of the levy is paid by the state, which is based upon the assessed value of the property in the district, as well as per pupil counts.
Artner’s presentation showed the state recalculates the formula every year. When the assessed values increase, the local share can change, even when the total revenue does not change.
She noted that over the last three years, the district and School Board had done nothing to increase the levy, so any individual changes on the school portion of property taxes could only be attributed to county assessment changes.
The ag to school tax credit was expected to save ag land owners about $201,028 in property taxes in 2022.
As an example of the impact of the approved levy, Artner noted that a residential homestead valued at 250,000 in 2021 paid $1,158 in school district taxes; in 2022, that would go down $33 or 2.8%.
Pierz School Board Briefs:
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, the Pierz School Board:
• Gratefully accepted donations from the Harding Sportsmen’s Club - $1,000; Loidolt Lumber - $100; Pierz Fire Department - $2,260; Pierz Lions - $1,000; ML Corporate Ventures - $750; Platte Lake POA - $1,000; Knights of Columbus - $200; Lastrup Snow Dusters - $500; Hat and Gum St. Council - $1,099.85; and anonymous - $315;
• Learned Shelly Munoz, high school science teacher was awarded the opportunity to participate in NASA’s Climate Change Research Initiative Educator Ambassadors program;
• Learned from Supt. George Weber that negotiations were underway with each of the district’s employee groups to provide significant restructuring of salary schedules;
• Learned from Weber that no follow-up on OSHA emergency temporary standards for COVID changes had been received;
• Heard from resident Scott Wacker that he would like changes in location or dates for school board meetings be posted on such places as social media. Wednesday’s School Board location had been moved to Pioneer Elementary due to another meeting at the high school media center. While the change was posted on the front page of the district’s website, Wacker felt another means was warranted;
• Heard an update from Weber regarding the industrial tech area remodeling; and
• Learned one of the district’s vans was going to be taken off the road by MnDOT inspectors in the spring, because of its age. Weber said the district is going through the process of ordering a new one. School Board Member Rick Sczublewski asked if the van being taken off the road could be sold. It will be looked into.
The next meeting of the Pierz School Board will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center. However, Weber noted that there may have to be a special meeting called before then should any of the employee contracts be completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.