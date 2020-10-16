The city of Pierz is required to hold a public hearing regarding assessments for this summer’s road work on Kamnic, First Avenue Southeast and Memorial Drive. At its Oct. 5 meeting, the Council set the meeting for Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center. The Council had planned to ask residents to RSVP, so as to prevent too many people gathered at the same time, to allow for social distancing.
At Monday’s meeting (Oct. 12), the Council rescheduled the public hearing to Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. The date change was made because Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), the city’s engineer did not allow enough time to properly publish the notice for the assessment hearing, said City Administrator Bob Otremba.
The presentation will be in regard to the assessments to be paid by affected property owners along the road project routes. Each affected property owner will receive a letter prior to the hearing date, including the amount that property is being assessed.
The project included improvements on Kamnic Street between Park Avenue Southeast and Third Avenue Northeast; First Avenue Southeast between Main Street and Kamnic Street and Memorial Drive, west of Kamnic street. The total cost of the improvements for the city is $477,374.80; $90,928.76 will be assessed to property owners, for a total project cost of $568,303.56.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved building permits for three small accessory structures at the mobile home park, three identical sheds on Lots 11, 26 and 40;
• Authorized by resolution the city attorney, city engineer and city staff pursuing necessary easements to property along the Third Avenue project, which will begin in 2021;
• Was reminded of the council workshop for Monday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss long-range street improvements, use of the Hiemenz property, purchased by the city several years ago; the possibility of a chicken ordinance and a power supply discussion with Dave Berg, which will take place at 5 p.m. via Zoom;
• Voted unanimously not to transfer funds from the Golf Course Fund to the the Electricity Fund this year, as it has done for the past three years. The amount borrowed from the Electric Fund was $195,351.02; and
• Learned that work on the erosion problem on hole 5 at the Pierz Municipal Golf Course had been completed.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
