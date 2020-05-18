Pierz Mayor Dave Fischer signed a proclamation declaring Friday, May 22, as Pierz Pioneer Senior Class of 2020 Day. The proclamation said, “Whereas, the Pierz Senior Class of 2020 exhibited incredible strength, resiliency, patience and sacrifice during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. Whereas the senior class, along with the administration staff an parents displayed great Pioneer Pride. Now therefore, I Dave Fischer, mayor of the city of Pierz, Minnesota. do hereby proclaim Friday, May 22, Pierz Pioneer Senior Class of 2020 Day.”
spotlight
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.