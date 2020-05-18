Fischer

Pierz Mayor Dave Fischer signed a proclamation declaring Friday, May 22, as Pierz Pioneer Senior Class of 2020 Day. The proclamation said, “Whereas, the Pierz Senior Class of 2020 exhibited incredible strength, resiliency, patience and sacrifice during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. Whereas the senior class, along with the administration staff an parents displayed great Pioneer Pride. Now therefore, I Dave Fischer, mayor of the city of Pierz, Minnesota. do hereby proclaim Friday, May 22, Pierz Pioneer Senior Class of 2020 Day.”

