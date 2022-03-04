Editor
The Pierz City Council gave the go-ahead to Police Chief Eric Hanneken to post for a full-time police officer position, Monday.
This after accepting the resignation of full-time officer, Calvin Tschida, effective March 25.
Tschida’s letter of resignation said he accepted a position of a patrol officer for the city of Little Falls Police Department.
“It has been an honor to serve the community of Pierz, and I thank you for the opportunities that were provided,” Tschida wrote.
Hanneken said losing Tschida “is going to be a tremendous loss to city of Pierz.
“We have big shoes to fill and we will fill it,” he said.
First posting the position and then interviewing candidates will be a long process, Hanneken said.
“I will make sure we get the right candidate for this community,” he said.
Tschida, a Pierz native, had been with the department for nearly five years.
“I wish him the best of luck,” Hanneken said. “Schirmers (LFPD chief) and his staff are going to be extremely blessed — he’s going to make Little Falls a better department.”
“It’s definitely our loss,” said Mayor Dave Fischer. “Good luck to him. I’m sure he’ll be successful.”
In addition to approving Tschida’s resignation, the Council also approved an increase in pay for part-time officers from $19 an hour to $28 an hour, at Hanneken’s request.
He said the deputies that work part-time for the city are all veterans, making decent money.
“Every part-time officer has 10 years of law enforcement,” Hanneken said.
When learning of Tschida’s resignation, several full-time deputies reached out to Hanneken to cover shifts, he said.
