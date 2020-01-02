The Pierz Pizzazz Dance Team will host the fifth annual soup cook-off and silent auction fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Pierz Ballroom. Doors open at 5 p.m. Presale tickets available from any Pizzazz dancer. The event includes games, music, split the pot and much more. To enter a soup or donate an auction item, contact Jackie at (320) 232-0539. Pierz Pizzazz dancers include front row (from left): Silencia Algarin, Summer Woitalla, Claire Reideman, Sydney Suska, Lily Poser, Lilah Bednar, Abby Kasella and Mikayla Berg. Second row: Stephanie Schlegel, McKayla Misbe, Ellie Fischer, Madison Poster, Jayden Smieja, Amber Wunderlich, Trista Krych, Kaylee Krych, Kendra Demo, Kayleen Beggin, Marymae Nieman and Ellie Kasella. Back row: Calli Funk, Christina Karst, Abrianna Myrum, Kadynce Theis, Brekanda Lashinski, Morgan Pohlkamp, Breanna Storkamp, Maddie Lochner, Isabel Gross, Brooke Hoheisel, Angela Giuliani, Ronalee Hopp and Taylor Scribner.
