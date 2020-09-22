Pioneer homecoming

The Pierz Pioneers decided to host celebrate homecoming with a full week of activities, despite the fact that there will be no official homecoming football game to wrap up the festivities. Homecoming king and queen candidates include (from left): Ryan Stuckmayer, Courtney Strohmeier, Noah Cekalla, Emily Sadlovsky, Jonah Prokott, Alissa Girtz, Michael Leidenfrost, Maddie Poster, Coldby Hecimovich and Ellie Fischer. The slogan for this year’s festivities is “Can’t Mask Our Pioneer Pride.” Monday, Sept. 28, is “Country Club” versus “Country” Dress Up Day, with coronation at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, coronation will not be open to the public. Tuesday, Sept. 29, is “Throwback” Day, with students dressing in their favorite decade’s attire. Wednesday, Sept. 30, is USA Day, Thursday, Oct. 1, there will be “Color Wars” and a soccer tournament, that will not be open to the public. Friday, Oct. 2, is Spirit Day with a virtual pep fest and the soccer championship game.

