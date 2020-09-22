The Pierz Pioneers decided to host celebrate homecoming with a full week of activities, despite the fact that there will be no official homecoming football game to wrap up the festivities. Homecoming king and queen candidates include (from left): Ryan Stuckmayer, Courtney Strohmeier, Noah Cekalla, Emily Sadlovsky, Jonah Prokott, Alissa Girtz, Michael Leidenfrost, Maddie Poster, Coldby Hecimovich and Ellie Fischer. The slogan for this year’s festivities is “Can’t Mask Our Pioneer Pride.” Monday, Sept. 28, is “Country Club” versus “Country” Dress Up Day, with coronation at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, coronation will not be open to the public. Tuesday, Sept. 29, is “Throwback” Day, with students dressing in their favorite decade’s attire. Wednesday, Sept. 30, is USA Day, Thursday, Oct. 1, there will be “Color Wars” and a soccer tournament, that will not be open to the public. Friday, Oct. 2, is Spirit Day with a virtual pep fest and the soccer championship game.
Spotlight News
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.