The Pierz outdoor warning sirens will be tested tomorrow, Friday, July 10, around 1PM. ***This is only a test to ensure the sirens are working properly. ***
If this were a real event, please remember to take the following precautions for safety:
Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
