It’s been quite awhile since any activity in the Morrison County area has taken place — most area festivals were canceled. While a large part of the Pierz Oktoberfest celebration was put on hold, the parade went on — with hundreds lining Pierz Main Street to enjoy the beautiful weather and the parade, Aug. 30. (Staff photos by Terry Lehrke)

Here are some of the photos of the parade

Class of 2020 Grand Marshals
Crowds lined Main Street in Pierz waiting for the parade.
Pierz Okt-3

Pat Oldakowski, left, and his sister-in-law, Chantel Oldakowski, found the specially-marked Pierz Oktoberfest Medallion to win $500 in Pierz Bucks and a ride in the parade.
Morrison County's Dairy Princesses
It wouldn't be an Oktoberfest parade without Frank Voigt's unique float.
Pierz Legion and Auxiliary
The Pierz FFA Float was voted "most patriotic."
The "Rocks and Cows" float was voted "Most Humorous."
Red's Auto and Bait's float was voted "Most Original"
