Isaac Schmidtbauer, 11, his sister, 8-year-year Anna, and cousin, Jayce Gruber, 11, teamed up to find the lucky Oktoberfest Medallion Friday, Aug. 27.
The team found the Medallion under a light pole near Pierz Co-op on 4th Avenue Southeast.
Isaac said they had been hunting all week -- and narrowed the location down from the clue that spoke about children smiling and it being colorful once there is snow.
The three plan to split their winnings of $500 in Pierz Bucks.
Isaac and Anna are the children of Chad and the late Kelly Schmidtbauer. Jayce is the son of Anna and Nick Gruber.
Chad said his aunt, Lorae Vardas, will be Grand Marshal and the kids will be riding in the float behind her during the 11 a.m. Octoberfest Parade Sunday, Aug. 29.
Full list of Oktoberfest clues, written as a tribute to Eric Carle (1929-2021), American author, designer & illustrator of children’s books
Sunday, Aug. 22
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you see?
- I see kids smiling cheerfully.
Monday, Aug. 23
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you see?
- I see a mascot sign not far from me.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you sense?
- I sense two guys who are very tense.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you see?
- I see the runners going past me.
Thursday, Aug. 26
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you hear?
- I hear trucks shifting down a gear.
Friday, Aug. 27
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you know?
- I know it’s colorful once we get the snow.
Saturday, Aug. 28
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- Please one last clue:
- I’m down low on SE 4th Avenue.
