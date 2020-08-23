A few changes made, but much of the fun remains
The 36th annual Pierz Oktoberfest celebration will go on as usual — with just a few changes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What won’t change is the popular medallion hunt for Pierz Oktoberfest, with the hunting to begin Sunday, Aug. 23. If the medallion is found before Thursday, Aug. 27, a second hunt with a $100 prize will take place.
The actual day of Oktoberfest, Sunday, Aug. 30, will again feature the Lions Club parade, which will begin at noon, with the Grand Marshals being the Healy High School Class of 2020. The parade will feature the Pierz Healy High band, the Kracker Jack drumline and many floats. Organizers have a float contest planned with categories including: “Patriotic,” “Original” and “Humorous.” Winners will be receive $50 in Pierz Bucks.
At the conclusion of the parade, parade entrants, especially collector vehicles and antique tractors, are encouraged to display their vehicles or float along First Avenue Southeast and in the Farmers and Merchants Bank parking lot.
While the festival in the park will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food vendors will be set up by the Thrifty White Pharmacy on Main Street after the parade, selling favorite German dishes Gemuse and haluski.
Oktoberfest buttons are for sale at many area businesses, and each bear a number. A drawing will be held Monday, Aug. 31, for Pierz Bucks prizes in the amounts of $300, $200 and $100. Winners will be notified.
Medallion hunt rules:
1. You are looking for a round wooden Pierz Oktoberfest medallion.
2. It is hidden on public property in the Pierz city limits.
3. Clues will be announced daily after 6 a.m. on Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, Morrison County Record website www.mcrecord.com, Little Falls Radio stations and at participating businesses, which include F&M Bank and Unity Bank.
4. It is no higher than you can reach, near the river, nor on the golf course or the city property south of the course.
5. You need an Oktoberfest button to claim the prize of $500 Pierz Bucks donated by the Pierz Area Commercial Club.
6. If you think you have found the medallion, bring it to Hartmann’s Store. If after store hours, call (320) 630-3887.
7. In case the medallion is not found and claimed by 4 p.m. Saturday, a drawing will be held Monday morning from all button holders to declare a winner.
8. Previous winners are ineligible to win again.
9. Always respect private and public property when out searching for the medallion. And, most importantly, have fun.
First Clue: Sunday, Aug. 23:
One, two,
Grab your crew.
Three, four,
Get outdoors.
