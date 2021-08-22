After a toned-down year, organizers have lots planned for this year
The 37th annual Pierz Oktoberfest is back — in full celebration mode.
As always, the popular Pierz Oktoberfest medallion hunt begins Sunday, Aug. 22, a full week before the main event.
Clues will be given each day after 6 a.m. They can be found on the Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, the Morrison County Record’s website and Facebook page, Little Falls radio stations and at participating businesses.
This year, all clues are a tribute to Eric Carle (1929-2021), American author, designer and illustrator of children’s books.
If the medallion, which is a wooden replica of the Oktoberfest buttons, is found before Thursday, Aug. 26, a second hunt with a $100 prize will take place.
Saturday, Aug. 28, the “Run for Hospice” 5K to benefit Horizon Health Hospice, begins with registration at 7:30 a.m., for the 8:15 a.m. kids run (free) or the 8:30 a.m. 5K ($30). It starts and finishes at Horizon Health, 26814 143rd Street in Pierz. Participants can register online at www.HorizonHealthServices.org or call Angie at (320) 468-2788 for more information.
The rest of the Oktoberfest activities are slated for Sunday, Aug. 29. They start with the Lions Club parade, which will begin at 11 a.m., with Lorae Vardas honored as the grand marshal.
The parade will feature the Pierz Healy High band and many floats. Organizers have a float contest planned with categories including: “Patriotic,” “Original” and “Humorous.”
Following the parade, the festival at Pierz Park begins in earnest, with the “Country Squeezers” entertaining at the beer garden and “Social Security Express” playing at the park shelter.
Other activities include pony rides, water wars, a petting zoo, free inflatables, an antique gas engine display, kids’ pedal tractor pull, keg toss contest, climbing wall, ducky races, bingo and more.
Plenty of food will be offered at the various stands including, homemade pie and ice cream, the Firemen’s brats and kraut, Gemuse and Haluski (German favorites), kettle corn and shaved ice, mini doughnuts, cheese curds and beverages to wash it all down.
Guests are encouraged to wear their Oktoberfest button to win prizes, with continuous treasure chest drawings, and $50 Pierz Bucks drawings every half an hour from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. A grand prize drawing for $500 in Pierz Bucks is set for 4:30 p.m.
Oktoberfest buttons are for sale at many area businesses, and each bear a number. Button holders can visit participating Pierz businesses to match their Oktoberfest button number to win prizes.
Parking is available on city land south of Golf Course Hole #2 and on Park Avenue, but only authorized and handicapped vehicles are allowed into the park complex. In addition, all afternoon shuttle bus transportation is available to the Pierz Park from the east parking lot of Pierz Healy High School.
In the evening, the “Spin-Tacular Basketball Show” by the Bruce and Diane Crevier family, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Healy High Memorial Athletic Center (MAC). The Creviers have 12 children who are all part of the Spin-Tacular show. Check them out at www.championsforever.com.
Medallion hunt rules:
1. You are looking for a round wooden Pierz Oktoberfest medallion.
2. It is hidden on public property in the Pierz city limits.
3. Clues will be announced daily after 6 a.m. on the Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, the Morrison County Record website, www.mcrecord.com and its Facebook page, on Little Falls Radio stations and at participating businesses, which include F&M Bank and Unity Bank.
4. It is no higher than you can reach, near the river, in a construction zone, nor on the golf course or the city property south of the course.
5. You need an Oktoberfest button to claim the prize of $500 Pierz Bucks donated by the Pierz Oktoberfest Committee.
6. If you think you have found the medallion, bring it to Pierz City Hall. If after hours, call (320) 630-3887.
7. In case the medallion is not found and claimed by 4 p.m. Saturday, a drawing will be held Sunday afternoon at Pierz Park from all button holders to declare a winner.
8. Previous winners are ineligible to win again.
9. Always respect private and public property when out searching for the medallion. And most importantly, have fun!
First Clue: Sunday, Aug. 22:
Brown bear, brown bear,
What do you see?
I see kids smiling cheerfully.
