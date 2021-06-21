United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Adam “Shoobs” Schubert, formerly of Pierz, will be featured at the Duluth Airshow as a C-17 Globemaster pilot, joining the world famous Navy Blue Angels on June 26-27, 2021.
While in command, Schubert and his colleagues will demonstrate tactical maneuvers and the unique capabilities of the the 585,000 pound C-17 Globemaster III in the 12 minute profile.
Shoobs started flying at the age of 13 in Brainerd and earned his pilots license at 17. He has amassed more than 6,000 hours in a variety of U.S. Air Force jets. He is currently stationed at joint-base Charleston, South Carolina and plans to retire from the USAF this fall with 21 years of military service. This is likely to be his last USAF airshow in his home state.
Schubert said he’d “Love to fly in front of his hometown friends and family. Feel free to come out to the show, you won’t be disappointed.”
For more information and tickets, visit www.duluthairshow.com.
