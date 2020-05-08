Pierz Healy High School announced its top 10 honor students for the graduation class of 2020.
They include:
Matthias Algarin, the son of Luis and Lisa Algarin. During his high school career, Algarin participated in football, track, a capella choir, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) and EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices).
Upon graduation, he plans to attend the University of Nebraska to major in business management, and compete in football and track.
Brenna Andres is the daughter of Mike and Carolyn Andres. During high school, Andres was involved in track, cross-country, jazz band, EPIC and the Yearbook Club.
Andres’ plans are to attend Winona State University to major in recreation and tourism with a minor in adventure tourism.
Cole Andres is the son of Michael and Carolyn Andres. Activities Andres took part in during high school included cross-country, track, speech, Knowledge Bowl, Business Professionals of America (BPA) and Peer Helping.
He plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities to pursue a degree in business.
Kami Athman, the daughter of Lynn and William Athman, was active in tennis, golf, MHS, Peer Helping, Spanish Club and jazz band during high school.
She has joined the Air Force and will leave this summer.
Roblyn Austin is the daughter of Michael and Lola Austin. During her high school career, Austin was active in Spanish Club, serving as its secretary; Peer Helping, as co-chair; MHS, serving as president and Upward Bound.
Upon graduation, Austin plans to attend Winona University in the fall to pursue a degree in social work with a minor in Spanish.
Simon Kroll, the son of Duane and Linda Kroll, spent his high school years involved in speech, robotics, the fall musical, FFA, BPA, cross-country, Knowledge Bowl and jazz band.
He plans to attend college at North Dakota State University (NDSU) to study computer engineering.
Katie LeBlanc is the daughter of Mary and Justin LeBlanc. She was active in volleyball, golf, MHS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, WEB, EPIC and Spanish Club, during high school.
LeBlanc’s plans are to attend Bemidji State University to major in elementary education.
Rylee Rauch, the son of Jerome (Jerry) and Beth Rauch, was active as a WEB leader, a football manager and in baseball during high school.
He plans to pursue an accounting degree at St. John’s University and to play baseball.
Claire Riedeman is the daughter of Allen Riedeman and Gretchen Miller. During her high school years, Riedeman was active in dance, Spanish Club and WEB.
This fall, she plans to attend Central Lakes College (CLC) to finish her AA degree before transferring to major in business or forensic science.
Rhiannon Theis, the daughter of Jayna and Chuck Theis, took part in Peer Helping, WEB, Spanish Club and Yearbook Club during her high school years.
Theis will attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities to major in psychology and minor in biochemistry.
The set graduation date for Pierz Healy High School is Friday, May 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.